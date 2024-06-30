Portugal will face Slovenia in an intriguing match to see who will advance to the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024.

What happens if Portugal lose, win or tie with Slovenia in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

Portugal is always a contender in any tournament they enter, and UEFA Euro 2024 is no exception. With hopes of replicating their 2016 triumph against France, CR7 and his squad are set to face Slovenia in the Round of 16, eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals.

Under the guidance of coach Roberto Martinez, Portugal kicked off their European Championship campaign in stellar fashion, securing early wins against the Czech Republic and Turkey to swiftly clinch their place in the knockout stages.

However, the team experienced a surprising setback in their final group match, falling 2-0 to tournament newcomers Georgia. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will need to stay vigilant and avoid underestimating Slovenia in their upcoming clash.

What happens if Portugal beat Slovenia?

If Portugal overcome Slovenia, they will qualify directly to the quarter-finals, where they will play the winner of the match between France and Belgium on Friday, July 5th at the Volksparkstadion.

What happens if Portugal and Slovenia draw?

If the match between Portugal and Slovenia ends in a draw at regulation time, they must play an extra time of 30 minutes (15 minutes each half). In case that the tie persists in this extra time, they will decide who qualifies for the quarter-finals from penalty shootout.

What happens if Portugal lose to Slovenia?

If Slovenia can pull off the big shock and beat CR7’s Portugal, Roberto Martinez’s team will be automatically eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024 and Slovenia will advance to the quarter-finals to play either France or Belgium.