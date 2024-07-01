Cristiano Ronaldo could play his final match in a big tournament with Portugal. Find out if the legend is available to face Slovenia in UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to win the UEFA Euro 2024 with Portugal after an extraordinary season with Al Nassr. The legend scored 35 goals in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League, but, the European tournament has been a different story.

Although the Portuguese squad clinched the first place of Group F with victories over the Czech Republic and Turkey, the last game losing to Georgia left a lot of doubts about CR7.

The star looked absolutely frustrated in a match with nothing to play for and, especially in the second half, he was very close of getting a red card. It’s not the same version of Ronaldo that we’ve seen in Saudi Arabia.

Now, the former player of Real Madrid gets another chance to appear in the scoring sheet when Portugal face Slovenia in the Round of 16. As it happens with Lionel Messi in Copa America 2024, this could be the final game of Cristiano representing the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing his final UEFA Euro with Portugal (Getty Images)

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially in the starting lineup of coach Roberto Martinez to face Slovenia at Frankfurt. CR7 played all three games of the group stage and got some rest in the last matchup with Georgia after being substituted in the 65th minute.

It’s important to remember that Cristiano is playing his sixth Euro (record for the tournament) and no one knows what the future holds for him. Although he seems in shape to reach the 2026 World Cup, an early exit in Germany could mean the end for him in the Portuguese squad.

However, if Portugal beat Slovenia, the stage would be set for a blockbuster matchup in the quarterfinals against the winner of the match between France and Belgium. Just imagine Cristiano facing Kylian Mbappe.

One thing to watch for in the Round of 16 is that Cristiano Ronaldo has already received a yellow card. That’s why the star needs to be very careful as another against Slovenia means his out of the next round due to suspension.