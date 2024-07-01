The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed a set of new rules that will be added or modified in the official soccer regulations.

With constant review of rules and referee decisions, the 2024-25 soccer season will introduce a package of new regulations aimed at changing various disciplinary aspects of the game.

Starting July 1, the official kickoff of the new season, the IFAB will enforce new rules that must be strictly adhered to the first matches of the 2024-25 season until the world soccer governing body turns its attention back to the regulations.

Exceptions include ongoing competitions like Copa America 2024 and UEFA Euro 2024 where the new rules will apply once a new championship begins, this means that for both tournaments the new rules will come into force in 2028.

The new 2024-25 soccer rules

In an official announcement on the IFAB website, the international body listed the new rules to be implemented from July 1. Here’s a breakdown:

Teams may now make a sixth substitution if a player suffers a concussion. Handball penalty adjustment: Handballs that prevent a clear scoring opportunity inside the box will now result in a penalty and a yellow card instead of a red card as it was normally done.

: Players who simulate a foul to deceive the referee will receive a yellow card. Time–wasting sanctions: Players who deliberately waste time will be cautioned with a yellow card.

Offside rule under review

Offside calls often generate controversy, and the IFAB is considering changes to the offside rule. The “Wegner Rule” proposed by former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, is one such potential change.

This rule would allow an attacker to be ahead of the defender as long as part of their body is in line with the defender, altering the current offside rule of the second-to-last defender. This proposed rule change is still under study.

As these new regulations take effect, they aim to improve the flow and fairness of the game, responding to the evolving dynamics of modern soccer. At the end of each season the IFAB will always review the rules and determine if any need to be removed, added or changed.