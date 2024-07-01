LeBron James is reportedly interested in having Klay Thompson with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it looks like the Splash Brother is keeping an eye on another NBA team.

With Klay Thompson preparing to leave the Golden State Warriors after more than a decade in the Bay area, LeBron James is reportedly pushing to get him for the Los Angeles Lakers.

At 39, The King knows his championship window is closing and any help is welcome at this point of his career. However, it seems that Thompson could also be intrigued by what the Dallas Mavericks can offer him.

“If there is a frontrunner, I’m going to say it’s the Dallas Mavericks,” Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said on NBATV, via ClutchPoints. “He is very intrigued by that situation where he can be a guy that can fit in with what they do well as far as Kyie, Luka penetrating, drawing the defense, getting guys open shots.“

While teaming up with James in a storied franchise like the Lakers could be appealing, Thompson may also feel tempted by the chance of joining forces with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who led Dallas all the way to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors battle for position in the first half at American Airlines Center on March 22, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

“When it’s Kyrie’s turn, he’s gonna do the same thing. Now with Klay Thompson, you can experiment and go outside of the norm of what it’s been for them offensively. That will be a good fit for him. So frontrunner, as of right now, I’d say the Dallas Mavericks.”

Klay Thompson expected to choose between Lakers and Mavericks

In an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Klay Thompson’s next team will be either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Dallas Mavericks:

“The word has definitely been that he [Klay Thompson] is deciding between Dallas and the Lakers… so if winning ultimately rules the day it’s going to be Dallas.”

UPDATE: Klay Thompson reaches agreement with Mavericks

Just like he anticipated, Chris Haynes reports that Klay Thompson reached an agreement to play for the Dallas Mavericks. The former Warriors star is reportedly signing a three-year, $50 million deal to join Dallas on a sing-and-trade move.