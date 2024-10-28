NBA News: Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade makes sincere admission on his new statue

Dwyane Wade, a Miami Heat legend, was honored with a statue unveiled in front of the Kaseya Center last weekend. The tribute quickly became a hot topic among NBA fans.

Wade, a player who made history with the Heat, has been immortalized with a statue commemorating one of his iconic gestures from his playing days. The tribute aims to celebrate his lasting impact on the franchise and the city of Miami.

Addressing the tribute, Wade shared his thoughts with the media: “I was just like, ‘That’s beautiful.’ Personally, I’m biased—I think it’s one of the best statues ever created because of what it represents for us and for me.”

The statue has sparked mixed reactions among NBA fans. While some praised the tribute, others were less enthusiastic, taking to social media to share memes and jokes about the statue’s resemblance. Even former Celtics player Paul Pierce joined in on the playful commentary.

Paul Pierce talking to Tony Allen about Wade’s statue. Via @paulpierce34.

Wade on the creation of his statue

Former Heat legend Wade shared insights on his involvement in the statue’s creation process, now standing proudly in front of the Kaseya Center: “I think I visited Chicago about four times. I think I stayed in probably about four hours. Each time, it was just a great collaborative process with the Miami Heat, with Fine Art Studio and also myself and my family. So it was cool.”

Wade also explained his decision to choose the iconic “This is my house” pose for the statue: “This was an individual moment for me to pick that. So I wanted to pick it because, obviously, we played the Chicago Bulls that time and it was my hometown team. I hit the game-winner versus them. I felt good about it, so just wanted to do that and pick that because I want to make sure that every fan when they see it.“

Wade’s legacy with the Miami Heat

Wade’s impact on the Heat and its fans is undeniable. Over his 15 seasons with Miami, Wade played 948 games, 847 as a starter, averaging 34.7 minutes per game. He scored an average of 22.7 points per game with a .290 three-point shooting percentage, 5.6 assists, and a .765 free-throw percentage.

With the statue now outside Kaseya Center, the Heat have an emblem of inspiration as they continue their season. Holding a 1-1 record, Miami will aim for victory in Game 3 against the Pistons on Monday.

