Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade makes sincere admission on his new statue

Dwyane Wade, a Miami Heat legend, was honored with a statue unveiled in front of the Kaseya Center last weekend. The tribute quickly became a hot topic among NBA fans.

Dwyane Wade strikes the same pose immortalized in his statue during a press conference following the unveiling of the piece in front of Kaseya Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami.
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldDwyane Wade strikes the same pose immortalized in his statue during a press conference following the unveiling of the piece in front of Kaseya Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami.

By Santiago Tovar

One of the hottest topics in the NBA world last weekend wasn’t centered around the players’ performances in the regular season. Instead, Dwyane Wade made headlines with the unveiling of his statue in front of the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center.

Wade, a player who made history with the Heat, has been immortalized with a statue commemorating one of his iconic gestures from his playing days. The tribute aims to celebrate his lasting impact on the franchise and the city of Miami.

Addressing the tribute, Wade shared his thoughts with the media: “I was just like, ‘That’s beautiful.’ Personally, I’m biased—I think it’s one of the best statues ever created because of what it represents for us and for me.”

Advertisement

The statue has sparked mixed reactions among NBA fans. While some praised the tribute, others were less enthusiastic, taking to social media to share memes and jokes about the statue’s resemblance. Even former Celtics player Paul Pierce joined in on the playful commentary.

Paul Pierce talking to Tony Allen about Wade’s statue. Via @paulpierce34.

Paul Pierce talking to Tony Allen about Wade’s statue. Via @paulpierce34.

Advertisement

Wade on the creation of his statue

Former Heat legend Wade shared insights on his involvement in the statue’s creation process, now standing proudly in front of the Kaseya Center: “I think I visited Chicago about four times. I think I stayed in probably about four hours. Each time, it was just a great collaborative process with the Miami Heat, with Fine Art Studio and also myself and my family. So it was cool.”

NBA News: Miami Heat star encouraged by president Pat Riley to follow in Dwyane Wade&#039;s footsteps

see also

NBA News: Miami Heat star encouraged by president Pat Riley to follow in Dwyane Wade's footsteps

Wade also explained his decision to choose the iconic “This is my house” pose for the statue: “This was an individual moment for me to pick that. So I wanted to pick it because, obviously, we played the Chicago Bulls that time and it was my hometown team. I hit the game-winner versus them. I felt good about it, so just wanted to do that and pick that because I want to make sure that every fan when they see it.

Advertisement

Wade’s legacy with the Miami Heat

Wade’s impact on the Heat and its fans is undeniable. Over his 15 seasons with Miami, Wade played 948 games, 847 as a starter, averaging 34.7 minutes per game. He scored an average of 22.7 points per game with a .290 three-point shooting percentage, 5.6 assists, and a .765 free-throw percentage.

With the statue now outside Kaseya Center, the Heat have an emblem of inspiration as they continue their season. Holding a 1-1 record, Miami will aim for victory in Game 3 against the Pistons on Monday.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses key teammate to injury following loss against Packers
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses key teammate to injury following loss against Packers

NBA News: Antetokounmpo gives harsh self-criticism after shocking Bucks’ loss to Nets
NBA

NBA News: Antetokounmpo gives harsh self-criticism after shocking Bucks’ loss to Nets

Real Madrid legend was reportedly preparing to hand the Ballon d'Or to Vinicius Jr
Soccer

Real Madrid legend was reportedly preparing to hand the Ballon d'Or to Vinicius Jr

NFL News: Mike Francesa sounds off on NY Jets and questions Aaron Rodgers' decision making
NFL

NFL News: Mike Francesa sounds off on NY Jets and questions Aaron Rodgers' decision making

Better Collective Logo