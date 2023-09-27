Damian Lillard‘s departure from the Portland Trail Blazers looked like a matter of time. What no one thought is that his destination would be the Milwaukee Bucks and not the Miami Heat. On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the bombshell news.

The veteran guard had made it clear when he submitted a trade request this summer that he only wanted to play for the South Florida team. But after months of speculation, the Blazers decided to send him elsewhere.

While this is not how most fans thought this saga would go, it’s definitely an interesting move by the Bucks, who pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with another superstar. Of course, fans went wild on social media.

Fans react to Blazers shockingly trading Damian Lillard to Bucks

Since the Heat were seen as the only possible landing spot for Lillard, this news took everyone by surprise. Therefore, it makes sense that the Internet was flooded with hilarious memes.

What was the complete trade that sent Lillard to the Bucks?

According to Shams Charania, this is the full three-team trade: