Stephen Curry breaks silence following Warriors' scandalous blowout vs. Grizzlies

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have had an unpredictable NBA season filled with highs and lows. The team’s recent 144-93 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies—a staggering 51-point margin—highlighted their struggles, but Curry remains composed, emphasizing his faith in the team’s potential to recover.

The Grizzlies’ game marked one of the franchise’s worst losses in recent memory. Stephen Curry, usually the Warriors’ offensive engine, had an unusually quiet night, scoring just two points. Yet, the four-time NBA champion was unfazed by the subpar performance.

“We get blown out like this once a year. [But compared to the 50-point loss against the Boston Celtics earlier this year], I like the vibes better right now. I’m going to keep saying it cause I genuinely believe it: we are better than what we’ve been playing. Better than what we showed tonight,” Curry shared with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Remaining Confident in the Warriors’ Potential

Despite the crushing loss, Curry and his teammates are focused on rebounding from their recent struggles. With a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent, the Warriors are equipped to handle challenging moments.

“I don’t like the ‘panic’ word. Accept where you’re at. Buck up and figure out how to change the momentum of the season. Panic kinda means you don’t have an answer. I think we do have answers; it’s just maybe [there should be] a sense of urgency, for sure,” Curry added.

A Path Forward for the Warriors in the NBA

The blowout loss to Memphis underscores the adjustments needed for the Warriors to regain their winning form. However, with Curry’s leadership and the team’s proven resilience, Golden State has the opportunity to learn from these setbacks and reestablish itself as a powerhouse in the NBA.