MLB News: Bryce Harper nearing a new teammate to bolster Phillies’ defense in 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up the 2024 season with a solid playoff run, reaching the Division Series after finishing the regular season with a 95-67 record. Bryce Harper, in excellent form, is set to gain defensive support as the team adds a new outfielder to the roster.

According to reports from Mark Feinsand and Todd Zolecki, the Phillies are finalizing a deal to bring in Max Kepler for the 2025 season. Kepler, an experienced outfielder, has spent his entire MLB career with the Minnesota Twins, where he primarily played right field.

Kepler’s standout season came in 2019, when he hit 36 home runs in 524 at-bats, with 98 runs, 132 hits, and 90 RBIs. While that remains his best season to date, his defensive skills could provide a significant boost to Bryce Harper Phillies’ already strong outfield, which has been a key factor in their top division finishes over the past three seasons.

Will Kepler Replace Nick Castellanos in the Outfield?

Unlikely. Although there have been rumors of interest from another MLB team in Nick Castellanos, those reports have been debunked. Instead, it’s expected that Johan Rojas could make way for Kepler, who would then join Brandon Marsh (CF) and Castellanos (LF) in the outfield.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in Game Two of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kepler’s Contract Details

Per reports, Max Kepler is set to sign a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Philadelphia Phillies. His previous contract with the Minnesota Twins was a five-year, $35 million deal, with his final year earning $7 million.