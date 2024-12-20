NHL News: Kaapo Kakko reveals how his trade from the Rangers to the Kraken will benefit him

After five and a half years with the New York Rangers, Kaapo Kakko’s time in the Big Apple has come to an end. Now a member of the Seattle Kraken, Kakko made his debut with the team, logging two shots on goal despite not finding the back of the net. Before the trade, Kakko played 30 games this season with his former team.

For Kakko, the move to Seattle represents an opportunity for a fresh chapter in his career. “Fresh start. I feel that’s what I need right now,” he explained. Reflecting on his time in New York, Kakko acknowledged it didn’t unfold as he had hoped but expressed optimism about the new possibilities with the Kraken. “There’s a new chance for me over here.”

Although Kakko is excited about the opportunity in Seattle, he maintained an appreciation for his years with the Rangers. “I liked my time in New York,” he said, before adding, “Many years over there, great team, but I think I’m waiting for a little more from myself. The team was waiting also, and it never worked out the way we wanted.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kakko was candid about his struggles in his final NHL season with the Rangers, including being benched—a move he admitted was tough to accept. “I know you’ve got to do something as a coach when you’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to pick a young guy and boot him out.”

Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena on October 04, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Advertisement

Admits Struggles in New York

In addition to discussing the benefits of his trade, Kakko reflected on his underwhelming performance during the 2023-24 season. He registered just 19 points (13 goals) in 61 games, falling short of expectations. “I always loved my time in New York, all those years, but especially after last year, it was a bad year for me,” he admitted.

Advertisement

Kakko also expressed a desire for more ice time last season to showcase his abilities. “I wasn’t good enough, to be honest, but I also felt like a lot of games I could have got on the ice more to show what I can do,” he explained, noting that conversations with the coach about increasing his opportunities didn’t yield results.