Where to watch Ohio vs Jacksonville State live for free in the USA: 2024 Cure Bowl

Ohio will play against Jacksonville State in the 2024 Cure Bowl. Fans nationwide can catch all the essential details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, so they don’t miss a second of the action in this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Ohio vs Jacksonville State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Cure Bowl will showcase a clash between the Ohio Bobcats and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, with Ohio entering as 3.5-point favorites. Oddsmakers have set the over/under for the game at 54.5 points, setting the stage for what could be an exciting offensive matchup.

Ohio are riding high after a dominant 38-3 victory over Miami (OH) in their last outing. Jacksonville State, on the other hand, are coming off an equally impressive showing, dismantling Western Kentucky 52-12. Both teams enter with momentum, setting the tone for an intriguing bowl showdown.

When will the Ohio vs Jacksonville State match be played?

Ohio will take on Jacksonville State this Friday, December 20th, in the highly anticipated Cure Bowl. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Ohio vs Jacksonville State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Ohio vs Jacksonville State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Ohio and Jacksonville State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN2, ESPN.