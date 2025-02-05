Rob Pelinka makes something clear about the Lakers making more moves ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made NBA history with one of the biggest trades ever, swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. As the trade deadline looms, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka addressed whether the team plans to make additional moves to solidify the roster.

With Doncic onboard, the Lakers have secured a young star to lead the franchise in the post-LeBron James era. However, losing Davis leaves a significant gap in the paint, both offensively and defensively.

At Doncic’s introductory press conference, Pelinka admitted the team needs a big man but noted that the trade market for centers is limited. “We know we have a need for a big,” Pelinka said. “The market for bigs right now, leading into the last two or three days of the trade deadline, is very dry. There’s just not a lot available. So maybe we’ll be able to do some stuff around the margins”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pelinka also suggested that finding a marquee big man may be more realistic during the offseason, with Doncic as the focal point of future team-building efforts.

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his new jersey while standing alongside general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick during a press conference. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“I would say, in terms of a big move for that position, it’s probably more realistic that would be something that comes in the offseason,” he added. “But Luka will be at the center of that as we build for the long term”.

Advertisement

see also Nikola Jokic sends strong warning to the NBA after Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers

Pelinka highlights Doncic’s role in Lakers’ future

Pelinka emphasized that the Lakers are now fully committed to building around Doncic. “Luka and I spent some time yesterday up in my office just talking about the players on our roster that he’s played with and what he sees as short-term and long-term needs,” Pelinka explained.

Advertisement

“Versatility, mobility, a vertical lob threat—I think that’s key to the spacing Luka likes to play with,” he continued. “Those players are hard to find. But we’ll accomplish the task that’s before us. We’ll find a way”.

Lakers and the Walker Kessler situation

One name frequently linked to the Lakers before Davis’ departure was Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. However, Utah’s high asking price has been a significant roadblock, likely explaining why Los Angeles hasn’t made a move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins shared his perspective on the situation during an appearance on Road Trippin’. “If the Lakers don’t make a move and keep this roster, they’re still headed to a second-round exit,” Perkins said. “Now, if the Lakers get the young fella from Utah, now they moving the needle”.