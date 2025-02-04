The blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis left the entire NBA stunned. Many around the league have shared their thoughts on the situation, and now it’s Nikola Jokic’s turn to weigh in. The Denver Nuggets star also issued a warning to the rest of the league in light of the shocking deal.

Following the Nuggets’ 125-113 victory over the Pelicans, Jokic shared during a postgame press conference that he had reached out to Luka Doncic. He also described the trade as completely unexpected, emphasizing that such moves are simply part of the business side of the NBA.

“I texted him,” Jokic said after the win. “He felt it, of course. I think he didn’t expect it, of course. I think he just needs to be with family right now; it’s a big move. It’s a business, I don’t know. I think nobody expected it, especially not him. I think nobody is safe in the league (it) seems like”.

Jokic’s comments seemed to be directed toward the Mavericks’ front office, as Doncic had previously shown no interest in leaving Dallas. The organization reportedly initiated the trade, proposing to send the Slovenian star to Los Angeles in exchange for Davis.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets talk during a beak in the action in the second half at American Airlines Center. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The reigning MVP also expressed confidence in Doncic’s ability to thrive with the Lakers. “But I think he’s going to do a good job,” Jokic added. “I think he’s the player for a big scene, even though I thought in Dallas he had something special going”.

Stephen Curry echoes Jokic’s thoughts

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined Jokic in reflecting on the trade, emphasizing how it serves as a stark reminder of the league’s cutthroat nature. Curry noted that even high-profile players aren’t immune to trades if they fail to meet expectations.

“It’s a reminder that only a few players in this league can sleep easy with any type of confidence,” Curry said, via Anthony Slater. “You have to understand, everybody in here needs to play better—regardless of what happens this week, regardless of the situation we find ourselves in”.

Anthony Edwards reflects on Doncic’s trade

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards also weighed in on the trade, reacting in a humorous yet reflective tone. He used the moment to send a lighthearted message to Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. “I’m scared. Tim, if you’re going to trade me, let me know, dawg. When Luka got traded, anybody is able to get traded,“ Edwards joked with reporters after the Timberwolves’ loss against the Kings.

“They say that nobody knew about the trade. That’s crazy,” Edwards revealed. “At 25 [years old], they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA. And he didn’t know about it. There’s a lot more digging somebody’s gotta do to find out why he got traded. Because you don’t just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals. I feel bad for Luka, man”.