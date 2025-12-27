Is Darius Garland playing tonight, Dec. 27, for Cavaliers vs Rockets?

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Houston Rockets in an NBA regular-season matchup as they look to secure a win and improve their 17–15 record, aiming to reestablish themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference as they did last season. With that goal in mind, one key question surrounds the game: Will Darius Garland play?

The Cavaliers list three players on the injury report for Saturday, including Garland. Cleveland designates Garland as probable due to an illness, and all indications suggest he is expected to be available against the Rockets.

Cleveland enters the contest after a road loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday in their NBA Christmas Day game. In that defeat, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Darius Garland added 20 points and 10 assists, continuing to be a steady presence in the backcourt.

Houston also carries a notable concern. The Rockets list center Alperen Sengun as questionable with calf soreness, putting his availability in doubt and creating uncertainty for a team that relies heavily on his interior scoring and playmaking.

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland’s recent numbers

Garland’s impact on the Cavaliers remains significant, and his recent production reflects that influence. Over his last five games, he averages 21.4 points, 8.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds, while shooting an impressive 54.3 percent from three-point range in 31.6 minutes per game.

Potential adjustments if Sengun sits

If Sengun is sidelined against the Cavaliers, Steven Adams is expected to handle a larger role in the middle, with Jock Landale also seeing increased minutes in Houston’s frontcourt rotation.

Sengun’s absence would give Cleveland a clear advantage in the paint, allowing Jarrett Allen greater freedom around the rim and easing some defensive pressure. Still, the Cavaliers must remain disciplined on the perimeter, where Houston’s guards can change the game quickly if given space.