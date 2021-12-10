Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers face each other tonight at Paycom Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Oklahoma City Thunder will host Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center in Oklahoma tonight, December 10, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 259th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 149 direct duels to this day, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have celebrated a triumph in 109 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 4, 2021, and it ended in a 107-104 win for the Thunder away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Oklahoma City Thunder have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have two victories and three losses (WWLLL). Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers have been doing good, winning three of their last five games (WLWWL).

The Thunder currently sit in the 14th position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.33. While the Lakers are placed eight positions above them, in sixth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.520.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 21, 1967, and it ended in a 132-137 win for the then-Seattle side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Friday, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

Notably, oddsmakers believe that the Los Angeles Lakers will win this game on the road. Right now, they're favored by 5.5 points, while the game total is set at 215.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Lakers -5.5 Game Total o/u 215.5

* Odds via FanDuel