Why are Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not playing today, Feb. 9, in OKC vs Lakers?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in a high-stakes NBA regular-season matchup that promises intensity and star power from both sides. The game has drawn attention not only for its competitive stakes but also for the absence of two key players: Why won’t Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play?

For the Lakers, star guard Luka Doncic has been ruled out of the matchup against Oklahoma City due to a left hamstring strain. This marks the second consecutive game missed by Doncic, who suffered the injury during L.A.’s 119-115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Thursday.

On the Thunder’s side, reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been officially ruled out against the Lakers with an abdominal strain. This will be his third consecutive game missed, and the injury is expected to keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. Oklahoma City’s current two-game losing streak has coincided with his absence.

Luka Doncic’s season numbers

Doncic has appeared in 42 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 32.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He leads the league in points per contest and was recently named an All-Star for the sixth time in his career.

The Lakers are 5-4 in the nine games Doncic has missed, including a win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. With Austin Reaves and LeBron James active, Los Angeles still has the firepower to compete against a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Oklahoma City squad.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s season numbers

Gilgeous-Alexander has played in 49 games for the Thunder, posting averages of 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His consistent production keeps him in a serious MVP conversation this season.

Even without these star players, Monday’s matchup remains a must-watch, highlighting the depth and talent across both franchises as they battle for positioning in the NBA Western Conference standings.