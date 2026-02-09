Trending topics:
NBA

Why are Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not playing today, Feb. 9, in OKC vs Lakers?

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA regular-season matchup that promises high-level competition from both franchises, but a key question arises: Why aren’t Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing?

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
© Ishika Samant /Kenneth Richmond /Getty ImagesLuka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in a high-stakes NBA regular-season matchup that promises intensity and star power from both sides. The game has drawn attention not only for its competitive stakes but also for the absence of two key players: Why won’t Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play?

For the Lakers, star guard Luka Doncic has been ruled out of the matchup against Oklahoma City due to a left hamstring strain. This marks the second consecutive game missed by Doncic, who suffered the injury during L.A.’s 119-115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Thursday.

On the Thunder’s side, reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been officially ruled out against the Lakers with an abdominal strain. This will be his third consecutive game missed, and the injury is expected to keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. Oklahoma City’s current two-game losing streak has coincided with his absence.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic’s season numbers

Doncic has appeared in 42 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 32.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He leads the league in points per contest and was recently named an All-Star for the sixth time in his career.

Luka Doncic laughing

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

The Lakers are 5-4 in the nine games Doncic has missed, including a win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. With Austin Reaves and LeBron James active, Los Angeles still has the firepower to compete against a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Oklahoma City squad.

Stephen Curry’s Warriors are reportedly interested in one of the free agents left on the market but face competition

see also

Stephen Curry’s Warriors are reportedly interested in one of the free agents left on the market but face competition

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s season numbers

Gilgeous-Alexander has played in 49 games for the Thunder, posting averages of 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His consistent production keeps him in a serious MVP conversation this season.

Advertisement

Even without these star players, Monday’s matchup remains a must-watch, highlighting the depth and talent across both franchises as they battle for positioning in the NBA Western Conference standings.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Why is Luka Doncic not playing today, February 7, for Lakers vs Warriors?
NBA

Why is Luka Doncic not playing today, February 7, for Lakers vs Warriors?

Luka Doncic’s status vs Warriors in jeopardy as insider shares Lakers star’s injury update
NBA

Luka Doncic’s status vs Warriors in jeopardy as insider shares Lakers star’s injury update

Luka Doncic, LeBron James could welcome a key teammate back for Lakers’ showdown against Knicks
NBA

Luka Doncic, LeBron James could welcome a key teammate back for Lakers’ showdown against Knicks

Kenneth Walker III reveals how he celebrates after winning and being named Super Bowl MVP with Seahawks
NFL

Kenneth Walker III reveals how he celebrates after winning and being named Super Bowl MVP with Seahawks

Better Collective Logo