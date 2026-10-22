Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sounds off on matchup exchange with Heat bench

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves in their season opener against the Miami Heat, but the star guard stole headlines postgame after addressing a heated exchange with the Heat bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves fans expect Anthony Edwards to set the tone night in and night out, and “Ant-Man” did just that, serving as the cornerstone in a blowout victory over the Miami Heat. But after the game, it was his postgame exchange with a player on the Heat bench that generated the biggest buzz.

“A player on [the Heat] bench was talking trash… And then when I started talking to him, he didn’t really have too much more to say… If you gonna talk s***, keep talkin s***. Don’t get quiet,” Edwards told reporters after the game.

Extracurriculars aside, the primary goal for the Wolves was starting the 2026-27 NBA season on the right foot. Following a preseason centered around integrating key offseason additions alongside Edwards, newcomers like LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga proved they are already locked in and ready for the grueling campaign ahead.

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Much like Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic dealing with on-court chatter from Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Edwards finding himself in the crosshairs of the Heat bench proves there is never a shortage of players trying to rattle top-tier stars.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait.

Edwards leads a Minnesota offensive clinic that exposed Heat weaknesses

Minnesota poured in 21 three-pointers on 42% shooting, fueled by Anthony Edwards’ 45-point explosion and nine triples. Miami’s point-of-attack defenders were repeatedly blown past or screened out, forcing scramble-heavy backcourt rotations that gave Minnesota’s guards uncontested looks throughout the entire second half.

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Interior rebounding and paint protection also emerged as glaring vulnerabilities for Miami. The Timberwolves utterly dominated the glass 52–34, snatching 17 offensive rebounds that led to relentless second-chance opportunities. With Bam Adebayo frequently pulled away from the basket to hedge high pick-and-rolls, Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota frontcourt ruthlessly punished Miami’s lack of secondary length in the post.

To make matters worse, the loss exposed a troubling lack of floor spacing and transition defense beyond Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 35-point Miami debut. The Heat sputtered from deep, hitting just 8-of-33 (24.2%) from three-point range, which allowed Minnesota to pack the paint and completely wall off driving lanes.

Key takeaways

Anthony Edwards called out a Miami Heat bench player for talking trash.

called out a Miami Heat bench player for talking trash. Minnesota hit 21 three-pointers while Anthony Edwards exploded for 45 points .

hit 21 three-pointers while Anthony Edwards exploded for . Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points in his Miami Heat debut.

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