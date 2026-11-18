The Miami Heat are preparing for a special night against the Milwaukee Bucks as the highly anticipated release of GTA 6 brings Vice City fever to South Florida. But could the celebration involve more than a new look?

The Miami Heat are taking their partnership with Rockstar Games to an unusual level as the release of Grand Theft Auto VI approaches. Their upcoming matchup against the Bucks will feature a major Vice City-inspired transformation.

The November 18 showdown at the Kaseya Center is part of an event called “A Night in Vice City“, scheduled just one day before GTA 6 officially launches. Miami is preparing a game night unlike any other.

The team’s announcement has teased a temporary transformation that goes beyond the Heat’s usual jersey, raising questions about whether Miami will actually take the court under a different name against Milwaukee.

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Are the Miami Heat changing their name to Vice City?

Yes, the Heat will temporarily change their on-court identity to “Vice City” for their home game against the Bucks. The one-night-only transformation is part of A Night in Vice City, a special collaboration with Rockstar Games.

Miami Heat GTA 6 jersey (Source: @miamiheat)

The announcement was made on October 2, when the Heat and Rockstar Games revealed plans to turn the matchup into a crossover between professional basketball and one of the most anticipated video games in recent years.

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The official event description even bills the matchup as “Milwaukee vs. Vice City” rather than its usual Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks presentation.

However, this is not a permanent franchise rebrand. The Miami Heat are not changing their official NBA name, ownership, or team identity. Instead, Vice City will serve as their temporary identity for this particular game.

The timing is no coincidence: the game against Milwaukee takes place just one day before Grand Theft Auto VI’s scheduled November 19 release. The event will also receive national television coverage on ESPN.

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