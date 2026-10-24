Giannis Antetokounmpo offers self-criticism after Heat’s poor start to the 2026-27 NBA season

The Miami Heat have lost both of their games so far in the 2026-27 season and have yet to find their rhythm on the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is not shying away from criticism.

The 2026-27 NBA season is a long one, that much is clear, but a poor start can set the tone. The Miami Heat have yet to find their footing, and their game is not where it needs to be, prompting Giannis Antetokounmpo to take responsibility for the situation.

“We know it’s here (spark). I don’t know if it’s getting to know one another more now because it’s official games. I don’t know if it’s jitters. You know a little bit nervous. New season. I don’t know what it is. Sometimes you gotta shock the team, and this is what we are going through right now,” he revealed to the press.

“We had two games in our building that we were we definitely shocked. I feel like you know you kind of raise the the level of urgency for everybody. We have to be better. It starts with myself always. Anything I say, it’s I always start for myself. I have to be better. I have to set the tone. I have to be more urgent…”

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Erik Spoelstra brought in several key players to his roster to compete toe-to-toe in the Eastern Conference. So far, the level of play and team chemistry he’s looking for have been nowhere to be found.

Giannis discusses the need for the #Heat to “spark” themselves. “We know it’s here. I don’t know if it’s getting to know one another more now because it’s official games. I don’t know if it’s jitters. You know a little bit nervous. New season. I don’t know what it is. Sometimes you gotta shock the team, and this is what we are going through right now. We had two games in our building that we were we definitely shocked. I feel like you know you kind of raise the the level of urgency for everybody. We have to be better. It starts with myself always. Anything I say, it’s I always start for myself. I have to be better. I have to set the tone. I have to be more urgent…” — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 24, 2026

Giannis’ numbers in his first two games

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit the ground running individually in his first two regular-season games with the Miami Heat, even though the team stumbled to an 0-2 start. The Greek Freak dropped a total of 71 points across those two contests—scoring 35 points (13-for-19 FG, 6 rebounds) in his Heat debut against Minnesota and following it up with a monster 36-point, 12-rebound, 5-assist, and 2-steal double-double against Detroit.

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Overall, he’s averaging 35.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting a blazing 62.2% from the field, proving that his transition to South Beach is off to a dominant start despite Miami’s early defensive struggles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat.

Starting the comeback in Charlotte

The Heat hit the road tonight, Saturday, October 24, to face the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. After that, they head back to South Florida for a marquee home game at Kaseya Center against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, October 26, before traveling north to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, October 28.

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Key takeaways