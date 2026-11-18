The Miami Heat are bringing a familiar Vice City aesthetic to the court, as their GTA 6-inspired jersey adds a unique twist to tonight’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat are taking their connection with South Florida to another level, bringing the world of Grand Theft Auto VI to the NBA court. With the highly anticipated release of Rockstar Games’ latest title approaching, the franchise is preparing a special collaboration.

The initiative, titled “A Night in Vice City“, will coincide with Miami’s upcoming matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday. The event brings together the team and Rockstar Games for a big crossover.

However, the biggest talking point for fans may be the limited-edition uniform created for the occasion. Inspired by the iconic atmosphere of Vice City, the design has generated plenty of interest ahead of the Bucks game.

Advertisement

When will the Miami Heat wear their Vice City jersey against the Bucks?

The Miami Heat will debut their GTA 6-inspired Vice City uniforms on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET at the Kaseya Center. The special edition is part of “A Night in Vice City”.

Miami Heat GTA 6 jersey (Source: @NBALatam)

The timing is particularly fitting, as GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, making the Heat-Bucks matchup a celebration on the eve of the game’s arrival.

Advertisement

The arena will also feature a custom Vice City basketball court, GTA-inspired activities, music from the game’s soundtrack, and themed concessions, including Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell.

The game-night collaboration brings basketball and gaming together in a way rarely seen in the NBA, with Miami transforming its home arena into a real-life version of the fictional city that inspired the franchise.

Who designed the Miami Heat GTA 6 jersey?

The jersey was created through a collaboration involving Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, Nike, Rockstar Games and the Miami Heat. The project combines the rapper’s distinctive streetwear aesthetic with the visual identity of Vice City.

Advertisement

Miami Heat GTA 6 jersey (Source: @miamiheat)

The uniform features a predominantly black design with neon pink and white details, reflecting Vice City’s recognizable visual style.

One of its most distinctive elements is the Nike logo, which appears upside down as a reference to Travis Scott’s signature approach to Nike collaborations. The on-court version also incorporates a map-inspired detail into the Heat lettering on the chest.

Advertisement

There are actually two different versions of the uniform. The one worn by Miami’s players features the word “HEAT” on the front, while the fan edition replaces it with “Vice City” in neon lettering and includes a GTA VI-inspired patch.

Can fans buy the Miami Heat GTA 6 Vice City jersey?

Fans can purchase the Miami Heat GTA 6 Vice City jersey, but the special edition will be available in limited quantities at the Kaseya Center on November 18. The team confirmed that the uniform will be sold during A Night in Vice City.

Miami Heat GTA 6 jersey (Source: @miamiheat)

Advertisement

However, availability will be restricted. Purchases are limited to one jersey per ticketed guest, while supplies last. This means attending the game does not necessarily guarantee that every fan will be able to get one.

The distinction between the two uniforms is also important for collectors. The “Vice City” version is the fan edition available for purchase, while the Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT uniform is designated for on-court use only.

Meanwhile, fans who cannot attend the game can still purchase other pieces from the separate Vice City Collection, which includes T-shirts, hats, jackets, and other apparel through the official Miami Heat Store.

Advertisement

Key takeaways