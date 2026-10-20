Draymond Green hints 2026-27 NBA season could be his last with Warriors

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Draymond Green offered a cryptic response when asked about his future with the team.

As the Golden State Warriors gear up for their 2026–27 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, fans are eager to see veteran anchor Draymond Green back on the hardwood. Speaking ahead of opening night, the long-time defensive mastermind addressed his future with the franchise beyond this upcoming campaign.

“I would love to retire a Golden State Warrior. However, I’m also not Steph Curry, right? So I don’t have every luxury that Steph Curry has, and that’s okay,“ Green told CNBC when asked about his long-term outlook.

While both Green and Curry signed extensions keeping them in the Bay through this season, the former Defensive Player of the Year acknowledged that his legendary tenure in Golden State could eventually come to an end if his path diverges from the franchise.

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With Curry’s status for opening night still up in the air as he works his way back from a preseason ailment, expectations remain high for what Golden State can accomplish this year as they try to reclaim contender status in a stacked Western Conference.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of an NBA game.

Projected starting lineup for the Warriors

The Warriors‘ projected starting lineup heading into the 2026–27 season opener features a mix of core championship veterans and new frontcourt additions, though head coach Steve Kerr’s final unit will depend on late-breaking health availability:

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Warriors’ projected starting lineup

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Brandin Podziemski (or De’Anthony Melton)

Small Forward: Yaxel Lendeborg (or Moses Moody / Gui Santos while Jimmy Butler recovers)

Power Forward: Draymond Green

Center: Al Horford or Charles Bassey (with Kristaps Porziņģis sidelined for opening night)

With a core group anchored by Curry, Green, and Butler, the Warriors are aiming to bounce back from a turbulent campaign last year, where a late-season slide caused them to fall short of expectations.

Key takeaways

Draymond Green expressed his desire to retire as a Golden State Warrior.

expressed his desire to retire as a Golden State Warrior. Stephen Curry’s status for opening night remains up in the air due to injury.

for opening night remains up in the air due to injury. Golden State’s projected lineup features Draymond Green starting at power forward.

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