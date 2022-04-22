The Utah Jazz in the second game at home will seek to put the series 2-2 against the Dallas Mavericks. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Utah Jazz will try to even the series that they are currently losing 2-1 to the Dallas Mavericks when they meet this Saturday, April 23 at 4:30 PM (ET) at the Vivint Arena. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The Jazz started this Playoff series in the best possible way, confirming the forecasts of many Oddsmakers that gave them as favorites. They won Game 1 99-93, but then came 2 consecutive losses, one of which was at their own home. It will be essential to get the victory 2-2 so that, even if the result of Game 5 in Dallas is a loss, the Jazz can still stay alive in the series.

In the case of the Mavericks, they knew that they had a difficult series ahead of the Jazz, in which even despite the 2-1 in their favor they are not favorites. In fact, Dallas haven't won a first-round playoff series since they did it in 2011, when they were champions with a great team whose main star was Dirk Nowitzki. Obviously they will be looking to break that losing streak and now they have a very good chance to do so.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live stream: Sling

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The series began by reaffirming the favoritism of the Utah Jazz, who won 99-93 as visitors in that Game 1. However, in Game 2 Dallas managed to equalize 1-1 and in Game 3 (the first for the Jazz at home) they won again leaving a partial 2-1.

Despite this, the Oddsmakers still favor the Utah Jazz, which is remarkable considering the Mavericks have shown great form in all three games (including the one they lost). Of course the Jazz too, but at the moment their best version has not been seen, which without a doubt should appear before it is too late.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks to be played this Saturday, April 23, at the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: TNT.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Utah Jazz are the favorites to take the victory with 1.50 odds, while 2.65 odds will be for the Dallas Mavericks victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Utah Jazz 1.50 Dallas Mavericks 2.65

*Odds via BetMGM