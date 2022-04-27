Dallas Mavericks will have a new opportunity to close down this series against Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Luka Doncic made seemed like he was never injured. He pulled off one of his usual NBA top level performances, the Slovenian player registered 33 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. If he wasn't climbing directly to the rim, he was sinking large-range 3 pointers in the second half of Game 5. He pulled off 50% in Field Goals, last Monday night.
Now the series will be shift back to Salt Lake City, where the Jazz may even things up. The Jazz need to improve their performance if they want to tied up this NBA Playoffs series. In their first half, Utah put up just 36 points, the lowest point total in a half this season for the team. Jazz are in elimination jeopardy, it is essential to win Game 6 to finish it off in a Game 7.
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Infomation
Date: Thrusday, April 28, 2022.
Time: 10:00 PM (ET)
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Live Stream: Sling TV
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US
ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines
Utah Jazz were never an obstacle for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. The Mavericks led by 26 points right before the 4th quarter to take the lead in this NBA Playoffs series. Luka Doncic had an stellar perfomance with 33 points 13 rebounds and 5 assists. On the other hand, Jordan Clarkson was the highest scorer for the Jazz. He registered 20 points coming off the bench. Donovan Mitchell, who went down with a hamstring injury on Monday, registered 9 points, an unexpected performance as he averaged 26 points per game in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The Jazz star said he will be available for Thrusday's game.
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 between Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks to be played on Thursday April 28, 2022 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City will be broadcast on TNT in the United States. Dallas Mavericks are leading 3-2 this NBA Playoffs game series.
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Odds
Mavericks are leading 3-2 this series after last Monday’s win. Jazz will have to push harder in Salt Lake City if they want force a Game 7. According to BetMGM, Dallas Mavericks have -110 odds, same as Utah Jazz. The Over/Under Line is set to 209.5 points for Game 6 of this First Round playoff series.
