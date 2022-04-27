Utah Jazz will play against Dallas Mavericks for Game 6 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Dallas Mavericks will have a new opportunity to close down this series against Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game.

Luka Doncic made seemed like he was never injured. He pulled off one of his usual NBA top level performances, the Slovenian player registered 33 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. If he wasn't climbing directly to the rim, he was sinking large-range 3 pointers in the second half of Game 5. He pulled off 50% in Field Goals, last Monday night.

Now the series will be shift back to Salt Lake City, where the Jazz may even things up. The Jazz need to improve their performance if they want to tied up this NBA Playoffs series. In their first half, Utah put up just 36 points, the lowest point total in a half this season for the team. Jazz are in elimination jeopardy, it is essential to win Game 6 to finish it off in a Game 7.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Infomation

Date: Thrusday, April 28, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: