When is the NBA All-Star break? Dates, events and season impact

Every NBA season builds toward a moment when the regular grind pauses and basketball culture breaks out of the ordinary: the All-Star Game. The 2025-26 NBA regular season will take a short break from February 13, with teams returning to action on Feb. 19.

Centering on All-Star Weekend, the calendar pause clusters exciting festivities, from Rising Stars and celebrity matchups to the main event at the Intuit Dome, where elite talent converges for a spectacle unmatched in the regular calendar.

For teams and players alike, the break is more than dates on a schedule — it’s a rhythm shift that can influence momentum, injuries and narratives as clubs recalibrate for the stretch run and playoff push that follows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and where is the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, February 15, 2026, anchoring a full weekend of festivities that kick off several days earlier, according to the National Basketball Association.

For the first time in its history, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California — the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers — will host the league’s midseason showcase, marking the 75th edition of the All-Star Game and the record seventh time the Los Angeles area has welcomed the event.

Advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 74th NBA All-Star Game (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Surrounding the Sunday matchup, All-Star Weekend runs from February 13–15, 2026, featuring Rising Stars, the Celebrity Game, Saturday skills competitions and other events across venues like the Kia Forum and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Advertisement

The game tips off at 5 p.m. ET and will be carried on NBC, with streaming access available through Peacock, marking a significant broadcast change. It represents the first time in more than two decades that the showcase airs on a network other than TNT.