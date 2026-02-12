Trending topics:
Nick Castellanos released by Phillies: NY Yankees, NY Mets not mentioned among 5 potential destinations

Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have parted ways, and there are five potential destinations for the talented outfielder—none of which include the New York Yankees or the New York Mets

By Santiago Tovar

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies after hitting a two-RBI double on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia.
The saga between the Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos has officially concluded. According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team and the player have agreed to part ways ahead of the upcoming season. Heyman also noted five potential destinations for Castellanos, excluding the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

“Potential fits may include the Padres, Blue Jays, Athletics, Rangers, and Reds. It remains uncertain where the definitive interest lies,” reported Heyman on his X account, discussing the unfolding situation with Castellanos as the MLB season approaches.

Developing story…

