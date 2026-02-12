Nick Castellanos released by Phillies: NY Yankees, NY Mets not mentioned among 5 potential destinations

The saga between the Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos has officially concluded. According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team and the player have agreed to part ways ahead of the upcoming season. Heyman also noted five potential destinations for Castellanos, excluding the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

“Potential fits may include the Padres, Blue Jays, Athletics, Rangers, and Reds. It remains uncertain where the definitive interest lies,” reported Heyman on his X account, discussing the unfolding situation with Castellanos as the MLB season approaches.

Developing story…