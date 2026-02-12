Steelers quarterback legend fires back at critics of Chiefs HC Andy Reid after a disappointing season

The Kansas City Chiefs endured a difficult NFL season, something the franchise had not experienced in recent years, and much of the criticism landed on head coach Andy Reid. Still, several factors shaped the outcome, and not everyone viewed the campaign as a failure. A legendary quarterback from the Pittsburgh Steelers stepped forward to defend Reid and the body of work he has built.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, a former Steelers quarterback, addressed the doubts surrounding Reid during an appearance on Morning Mayhem on 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas. Bradshaw did not hold back when discussing the narrative that the longtime coach had somehow lost his touch.

“I was reading this morning about Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, and ‘Has he lost it?’ And I’m like, are you kidding me?” Bradshaw said. “He went to five Super Bowls in six years, and they’re going, ‘Has he lost it?’ Lost what? I’ll tell you what he lost, he lost a lot of players to injuries. Critics are just idiots. Idiots, man. They have no idea what they’re talking about.”

The Chiefs’ 6-11 finish in the 2025 season fueled plenty of skepticism. However, one down year and a wave of unfortunate injuries did not necessarily define Reid’s trajectory or label the operation a failure. Around the league, many believed the adversity simply created an opportunity to regroup and learn heading into the next campaign.

What supports Reid

Reid is the winningest coach in franchise history for both the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion and is set to enter his 28th season as an NFL head coach in 2026. Kansas City has reached the playoffs eleven times in thirteen years under his leadership. That résumé continued to carry enormous weight despite the recent setback.

The Chiefs are making offseason adjustments to their coaching staff and roster to return to contender status in 2026. They are also monitoring the recovery of quarterback Patrick Mahomes while hoping tight end Travis Kelce continues his career. Keeping their core stable is a priority for the organization.

Chiefs’ recent move

Kansas City’s offensive overhaul continued with the reported hiring of a former star player to help repair the running game. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are bringing in former running back DeMarco Murray, who had worked at the University of Oklahoma as running backs coach since 2020. The 38-year-old is preparing for his first season on an NFL sideline.