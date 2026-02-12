2026 NBA All-Star KIA Shooting Stars: Format, teams and participating players

The KIA Shooting Stars competition makes its long-awaited return toNBA All-Star Saturday, reviving a fan-favorite test of accuracy and teamwork. After more than a decade away, the event fits neatly into a streamlined night of shooting and showmanship.

This year’s format features four squads navigating seven designated shooting spots in a timed challenge. The objective goes beyond speed, emphasizing synchronization across the lineup, with points awarded for both precision and pace.

Among the participating rosters are combinations that celebrate history and family ties, from Knicks stars to Harper lineage alongside dynamic young All-Stars and retired icons. Their performances this Saturday will spark early buzz before Sunday’s marquee All-Star Game.

Shooting Stars teams set for 2026 All-Star Saturday

This year’s revived KIA Shooting Stars competition features four teams, each blending current NBA talent with a retired legend. The lineups reflect a mix of All-Star players, franchise connections and family ties at the Intuit Dome.

Team All-Star pairs Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Thunder forward Chet Holmgren with former NBA champion Richard Hamilton.

Team Knicks brings New York firepower via Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns alongside Knicks great Allan Houston.

Team Cameron combines Hawks forward Jalen Johnson with Hornets youngster Kon Knueppel and veteran Corey Maggette.

Team Harper adds family storylines to the weekend, with Spurs rookie Dylan Harper joined by his brother Ron Harper Jr. and NBA stalwart Ron Harper Sr.

Format and scoring system of the Shooting Stars challenge

The event returns after a long hiatus and now uses a two-round, timed shooting format that rewards both accuracy and pace. All four teams take turns in a 70-second segment, attempting shots from seven different locations.

Jalen Brunson and Scottie Barnes (Source: Pamela Smith/Getty Images — Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Each spot carries a different point value, ranging from two to four points depending on distance and difficulty, and every player on a team must shoot in a predetermined order. Teams must balance rhythm with precision, as breaking that sequence results in lost attempts.

After Round 1, the two squads with the highest totals advance. If there’s a tie for advancement, a brief 30-second tiebreaker decides which duo moves on to the Final Round.

How the champion is crowned at the Final Round

In the Final Round, the top two teams repeat the same timed challenge, rotating through all seven shooting spots with the clock ticking. The format emphasizes consistency—teams that find a groove early tend to pull ahead.

Once both trios finish their runs, the team with the higher score is crowned the 2026 KIA Shooting Stars champions. If both squads finish deadlocked, the entire final round is replayed until a winner emerges.