Chiefs free agent flirts with NY Giants after Matt Nagy left Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs will return for the 2026 NFL season with new faces surrounding Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Matt Nagy will no longer be running their offense, as next year will see him work under John Harbaugh on the New York Giants.

But Nagy might not be the only one to leave Kansas City for New York in 2026. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is among the Chiefs free agents this offseason, and Nagy’s departure could persuade him to join the offensive coordinator on the Giants.

“I’m just going to say: ‘AAF.’ Matt Nagy knows what I’m talking about. AAF,” Thornton said during a recent appearance on the Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast, via Giants Wire. “He’s very aggressive. I love his mindset and what he brings to the table. I’m excited to see what he brings to New York. I love him.”

But Thornton did more than just praising Nagy and wishing him luck in his next adventure. The wideout also mentioned how much he loved playing at MetLife Stadium last season, hinting at a potential interest in playing for the Giants.

Tyquan Thornton after catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes against the NY Giants.

“It was a great experience to play in New York,” Thornton said. “I remember Coach Reid telling us there’s nothing better to do but in New York on a [Sunday] night. And I remember just going out there and trying to be electric and go out there and light the stadium up. What a great stadium in New York. Love the atmosphere.”

Thornton’s breakout 2025 season with Chiefs

Selected 50th overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Thornton spent two and a half years in Foxborough before landing on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

2025 saw him get a bigger role on Reid‘s plans, with a standout performance in Week 3. Curiously, that game was against none other than the Giants and in New York. Under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football, Thornton shined by catching five passes from Mahomes for 71 yards, including a touchdown.

Those numbers contributed to the Chiefs’ 22-9 win over the Giants, which sealed Russell Wilson’s time as New York’s starting quarterback to make room for then rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

Thornton might be a WR to watch in free agency

Thornton continued thriving in Nagy’s system, becoming a key target for Mahomes with many Chiefs pass catchers getting injured. Thornton went on to record 19 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns before a concussion forced him to finish 2025 on season-ending injured reserve.

Thornton’s stock definitely went up last season, and with unrestricted free agency waiting for him in March, chances are that Reid and the Chiefs will face competition to re-sign the fifth-year wide receiver.

Nagy could give the Giants an advantage in a potential race for the wideout, with Thornton claiming that the former Chiefs offensive coordinator “let my light shine and make plays.”

And while Thornton already made it clear that he likes the Giants, he could make sense for the team as well. With Malik Nabers still facing a lengthy recovery from ACL and meniscus tears and Wan’Dale Robinson entering the open market, Thornton could provide much-needed WR depth at a low price. The interest from the player’s side exists, only time will tell us whether Nagy pushes for a reunion too.