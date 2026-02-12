NY Rangers learn update on Vincent Trocheck trade rumors as report unveils strong candidates

The New York Rangers seem to jump from one dramatic chapter to another in the NHL. After trading Artemi Panarin, the Broadway Blueshirts are now testing the market around Vincent Trocheck. According to a report around the league, there are four candidates emerging as the frontrunners.

As reported by NY Sportsday, the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, and Detroit Red Wings are the biggest suitors in the NHL market for Trocheck. Still, every option is still on the table, and even the Bruins, Hurricanes, Wild, and Red Wings could fall out of contention.

Trocheck, who is currently playing for the Mike Sullivan-coached Team USA, is now the biggest trade chip the Rangers own. Perhaps unaware of the drama surrounding him back home, Trocheck is enjoying his time with the star-studded Team USA roster at the Winter Olympics, where he was recently involved in a curious situation with fellow Rangers teammate J.T. Miller.

While Trocheck’s contract with the Blueshirts includes a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC), the Rangers’ star reportedly left the door open on a potential move to the New York Islanders. According to a report, Trocheck would like to stay in the Eastern Conference, which could indeed put the Wild out of contention.

Trocheck hints at trade to Wild

Trocheck seems to be at a crossroads. Though he may favor a move within the Eastern Conference, there has been loud buzz linking him to Minnesota. Trocheck has a strong relationship with Wild GM Bill Guerin, and the executive clearly has a soft spot for him, having named him to Team USA’s roster.

Moreover, as Team USA players took photos on the ice with their NHL teammates, Trocheck jokingly joined the Wild’s picture, causing rumors of a move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to take over social media.

Trocheck’s clause

Trocheck signed a seven-year, $39.3 million contract with the Rangers ahead of the 2022–23 NHL season. Under this deal, he was granted full job security thanks to a no-movement clause (NMC) during the first three seasons of his contract.

Beginning with the 2025–26 campaign, that clause switched to a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) in the form of a 12-team no-trade list. That list will shrink to 10 teams next season and to six teams for the final two years of the contract. Still, all signs indicate the Rangers won’t wait that long for it to happen in New York.

