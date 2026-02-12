Trending topics:
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clash in a pivotal first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals. Stay with us for all the action with minute-by-minute updates from this heavyweight encounter!

By Gianni Taina

The Riyadh Air Metropolitano is set to host a high-stakes battle today as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona face off in the opening leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals. With a spot in the grand final on the line, both Spanish giants are looking to seize the momentum in what is widely considered the most anticipated match of the tournament so far.

The home side enters this fixture looking to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 league defeat to Real Betis. Atletico Madrid currently sit third in the LaLiga standings with 45 points and will rely on the hostile atmosphere of the Metropolitano to unsettle the visitors. Meanwhile, Barcelona arrive in Madrid in dominant form; the league leaders boast 58 points and are coming off a clinical 3-0 thrashing of Mallorca in their last outing.

However, in domestic cup play, league statistics are often tossed aside as the knockout mentality takes over. Both squads know that any lapse in concentration could be fatal in a two-legged series, and they will be desperate to strike first and carry an advantage into the return leg at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clash in 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. Atletico Madrid face Barcelona in a crucial first-leg matchup, with both teams vying for a spot in the grand final.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

