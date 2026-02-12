Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg

The Riyadh Air Metropolitano is set to host a high-stakes battle today as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona face off in the opening leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals. With a spot in the grand final on the line, both Spanish giants are looking to seize the momentum in what is widely considered the most anticipated match of the tournament so far.

The home side enters this fixture looking to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 league defeat to Real Betis. Atletico Madrid currently sit third in the LaLiga standings with 45 points and will rely on the hostile atmosphere of the Metropolitano to unsettle the visitors. Meanwhile, Barcelona arrive in Madrid in dominant form; the league leaders boast 58 points and are coming off a clinical 3-0 thrashing of Mallorca in their last outing.

However, in domestic cup play, league statistics are often tossed aside as the knockout mentality takes over. Both squads know that any lapse in concentration could be fatal in a two-legged series, and they will be desperate to strike first and carry an advantage into the return leg at the Spotify Camp Nou.