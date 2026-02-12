Trending topics:
mlb

NY Mets catch two-word shot from Pete Alonso during Orioles’ 2026 spring training

There might be some bad blood between Pete Alonso and the New York Mets after the former left for the Baltimore Orioles in MLB free agency.

By Federico O'donnell

Pete Alonso at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Just when the New York Mets were ready to move on from, Pete Alonso dropped a blunt comment that rubbed salt in the Orange and Blue’s wounds. As Alonso works with the Baltimore Orioles in spring training ahead of the 2026 MLB season, the club in Queens caught wind of his two-word remark. Needless to say, it made noise around the league as it signaled tension with his former team.

Womp womp,” Alonso told a fan during a break in the Orioles’ spring training practice. According to Jomboy Media, the fan had asked Alonso, “Are you able to sign my ball? My buddy is a big Mets fan, and he wasn’t able to make it today.”

Upon hearing about the unfortunate situation for the Mets fan, Alonso’s response was seen by many as a lack of love for the club he had played for his entire career.

While ‘womp womp’ may sound like gibberish to many, it’s become a popular slang among younger generations. The expression is used to mockingly express disappointment. Similar to saying “that’s too bad” in an ironic tone. Alonso knew what his reaction could cause on the Mets, and he used it to send a message.

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso left the NY Mets for the Orioles.

When do Mets and Alonso meet again?

After a high-drama offseason, the Mets are ready to turn the page and head into the 2026 MLB season. Although they recently learned a disturbing update on Francisco Lindor’s injury, they remain confident this could be their year. However, New York will face opposition from several fronts—among them, Alonso and the O’s.

see also

The Mets will take on the Orioles three times in 2026, with the three-game series taking place from Sept. 14–16 at Citi Field. Thus, Alonso will have to face the music when he returns to Queens.

