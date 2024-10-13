Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Boston Celtics take on Toronto Raptors in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Toronto Raptors in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, offering fans an early glimpse at both teams’ preparations for the upcoming season. USA viewers can catch all the action live by exploring streaming options to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Boston Celtics are gearing up to defend their 2024 championship title, and they’ve been impressive in the early stages of the postseason. Led by Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have already secured key victories, including a notable win over the Denver Nuggets, and they’re aiming to maintain this high level of play.

Next up, they face the Toronto Raptors, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season. With minimal roster changes, the Raptors are focusing on developing their current core as they fight for a playoff spot this year.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors match be played?

Boston Celtics face Toronto Raptors this Sunday, October 13, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Jakob Poeltl of Toronto Raptors – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.