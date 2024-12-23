NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on Thunder missing Christmas game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are emerging as serious contenders to win the NBA championship this season. Leading the Western Conference, they have established themselves as one of the league’s best teams. However, their exclusion from the coveted Christmas Day schedule is a significant disappointment, as the holiday games draw immense attention from fans and media alike. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his thoughts on the matter, expressing both his disappointment and determination to prove the team’s worth on the league’s biggest stages.

“Disappointed for sure,” Shai expressed adding: “I’d love to play on Christmas Day and I think we’re that caliber of a team. The NBA makes decisions; you can’t slight them for it. The ball’s in our court to prove to them why we deserve to play on that day. And we have a whole 82 games season and the playoffs to do so,” affirmed Shai.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, who is making a strong case as one of the league’s top players this season, the decision is particularly disheartening. Christmas Day games are a prime opportunity for teams to showcase their talent and compete on one of the NBA’s biggest stages. The Thunder’s absence from the lineup suggests that, despite their dominance on the court, they may still lack the league-wide recognition reserved for marquee franchises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a team of the Thunder’s caliber to miss such a high-profile occasion feels like a missed opportunity, not only for Oklahoma City but for the league as a whole. With an entire season ahead, the Thunder now have the chance to use this snub as motivation, proving they belong among the NBA’s most celebrated teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder plays the Denver Nuggets

Advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander refuses to use Thunder’s grueling travel schedule as an excuse

For many NBA players, the demanding travel schedule and back-to-back games can take a toll, with some attributing losses to the difficulty of recovering between games. However, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does not share that perspective. After playing against the Miami Heat in Miami on December 20, the Thunder returned home to face the Washington Wizards on December 23.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Thunder make $81m move to help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

For Shai, avoiding excuses helps the team maintain its focus on winning. He expressed this mindset clearly: “We didn’t want to make an excuse. We, I like to say, have the best jobs in the world. It sounds crazy, but it’s a little bit spoiled. We played basketball two nights in a row and got paid to do so. It’s so insane. Do you know what I mean? We have an amazing opportunity. We’re blessed to be in this position, and personally, I love playing basketball. So, I didn’t see the opportunity as insane, I saw it as something I get to do, and I love it.”

Advertisement

As the leader and best player on the team, Gilgeous-Alexander sets a powerful example for his teammates. Instead of complaining about travel and the grueling schedule, he emphasizes gratitude for the opportunity to play the sport he loves. His attitude reinforces a culture of resilience and positivity within the Thunder, proving why he’s not only a standout player but also an inspirational leader.