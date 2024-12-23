NHL News: Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck sends strong warning to the team after awful loss to Devils

They say Christmas in New York City is magical, but the New York Rangers could certainly use some of that magic to lift their spirits. The Blueshirts are spiraling out of control, at risk of winding up last in their division and near the bottom of the NHL standings. Before it’s too late, Vincent Trocheck issued a stern warning to his teammates following an embarrassing 5-0 loss to their neighboring rivals, the New Jersey Devils.

It got ugly right from the get-go for the Rangers. Despite Peter Laviolette’s last-ditch decision to healthy scratch Chris Kreider, New York was outplayed by New Jersey and handed a whooping defeat. It even looked effortless for the Devils, as the Rangers seemed defeated before the third period even started.

The Rangers have lost thirteen of their last seventeen games. They haven’t won back-to-back games since November 20 and have been shut out for the second time in four outings. New York may be a noisy city, but the alarms have definitely been ringing for a long time within the Rangers organization. If the team doesn’t want to hear them, that’s a whole other story.

New York cannot continue on its current course. Changes are needed, but every decision made seems counterproductive. The team is in desperate need of a leader, both on and off the ice. Vincent Trocheck appears to be stepping up for that role, dropping the gloves against the Devils in hopes of lighting a fire under the team. Moreover, following the crushing loss, Trocheck sent a strong warning to his teammates.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers looks on during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 22, 2024 in New York City.

“We’ve got to show more heart. We should be embarrassed,” Vincent Trocheck told reporters postgame, via lohud. “Every game it feels like it has to happen that night. Just seems like we get down early or we get down at any point in the game and we just fold. That can’t happen.”

Devils get one last laugh over rival, Rangers

The Rangers’ downfall is one many teams in the NHL are viciously celebrating. The franchise in the Big Apple sets itself for failure night in and night out and has become the laughing stock in the league. Aside from the Buffalo Sabres, no other team has a worse record over the last ten games. New York has only won three games and lost seven (all in regulation) over that span.

After a shutout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Devils kept their opponents to zero goals once again against the Rangers. Following the huge triumph in the Hudson River showdown, the Devils’ social media team took one last shot at the disheartened Rangers. All the way from Newark it’s clear the Broadway Blueshirts are looking like a dumpster fire.

Jack Hughes’ favorite victim

Devils star Jack Hughes scored twice and tallied an assist as New Jersey dismantled their visiting neighbors. Hughes has now scored 15 career goals against the Rangers, the most he’s scored against any team.

“I get fired up for these matchups, and it’s a great rivalry,” Hughes stated postgame, after being named the game’s first star. “I’m glad we’re up two-nothing this year, and we’re looking to keep it going.”

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates after scoring during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers on March 4, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Where do the Rangers go from here?

Drama is piling up in Broadway. The Rangers will now head into a three-day holiday break, hoping to find some answers as they return to the ice on December 28 in Tampa. Peter Laviolette may be in the hot seat as the Rangers struggle to get anything going.

Moreover, many players could be headed for the exit as contenders come knocking on General Manager Chris Drury’s door. Drury has made it crystal clear that he is not attached to any player. The Rangers are facing critical hours, and just in time for the holidays, it seems the Grinch has stolen the Christmas spirit from the fans in NYC.