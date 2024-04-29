With Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns being swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs, we take a look at three teams that could potentially trade for him.

Things didn’t work out well for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. They fell short in the playoffs on his first try, and he couldn’t even win a single postseason game in his first full season with the organization.

The Suns don’t have a first-round draft pick until 2030, and they’re hard against the salary cap. Under the NBA‘s new CBA, they’ll face hefty penalties and won’t be able to sign players unless they’re on veteran minimum contracts.

Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause, and Devin Booker is the youngest of their star trio, not to mention he’s a homegrown talent. That makes Durant the odd man out in their future, and he’s reportedly not comfortable with his co-stars.

NBA Trade Rumors: Potential Teams For Kevin Durant

That’s why it wouldn’t be crazy to see Durant getting traded again. With that in mind, we take a look at the three teams that could make sense and legitimately make a run for him.

3. Golden State Warriors

Some believe Durant stained his legacy when he joined the Golden State Warriors. So, now that that ship has sailed, why not do it again? At the end of the day, it always felt like they could’ve done so much more if they had stayed together.

The years have gone by, but Stephen Curry continues to be the best point guard in the game, and he’s still a championship-caliber player. They know how to play together, and the Suns could get Chris Paul’s expiring contract again, as well as some young players and draft capital to replenish their arks.

2. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have always been tied to the best players in the league but to no avail. However, with Jalen Brunson blossoming like a superstar, they could be a legitimate NBA Finals candidate and challenge the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks were rumored to be the frontrunners to land Durant when he joined the Brooklyn Nets. He claimed that the Knicks weren’t cool back then, but they’re definitely the coolest team in town now. Also, they have a plethora of draft picks to trade.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

There would be no better redemption arc for Durant than going back to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s one of the greatest players in franchise history, and the fans would definitely forgive him after all these years if he goes full circle.

The Thunder are the youngest No. 1 seed ever, and they should be great for years to come. Still, adding Durant would propel their championship chances even further, all while they keep stacking up talent and getting the next generation ready to take over. Nobody has more draft picks than them, so it makes sense.