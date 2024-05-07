The Los Angeles Lakers have to decide who will be their next head coach after Darvin Ham, but it looks like LeBron James doesn't want to get involved in the coaching search.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big decision to make after firing Darvin Ham. Many believe their next hire could make a huge impact on LeBron James‘ decision about his future, but it seems that The King wants to stay away from the coaching search.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, who has followed LeBron throughout his entire career, the 39-year-old prefers not to have a say on these kinds of decisions and this time wouldn’t be the exception.

“LeBron doesn’t get involved in coaching hires, for years for many many coaches he’s always taken a distance,” said Windhorst in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, via ClutchPoints. “In fact, and I can’t say this for every candidate, but he generally has a rule that he won’t engage with the candidate.“

LeBron James’ future at Lakers may not be related to coaching search

Speculation about the Lakers potentially trying to please James with their next coach is related to the player’s uncertain future. The veteran star has until June 29 to opt into or decline a player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, but James doesn’t rule out retiring from the game. In the meantime, he reportedly won’t get involved on who should replace Ham.

“After the coach has been hired of course he’ll have a conversation with the coach generally he wants to stay out of it, he doesn’t want it on his hands,” Windhorst added. “I know there’s this belief that LeBron hires and fires all these coaches, and maybe he does like hurt coaches because he sort of kills them with a thousand paper cuts. But LeBron is very sensitive to that, and he does not want to be involved in that. So it’s not going to be like he’s going to go into Rob Pelinka and say hey I’m having a great time with JJ you should hire him that’s just not reality.”

All the coaches LeBron James has played for so far

LeBron has so far worked with nine coaches throughout his NBA career. In LA, Ham was James’ third boss. Before that, he played under Luke Walton and Frank Vogel (won the 2020 NBA championship) for the purple and gold.

Paul Silas (2003-05)

Brendan Malone (2005) – interim

Mike Brown (2005-10)

Erik Spoelstra (2010-14)

David Blatt (2014-16)

Tyronn Lue (2016-18)

Luke Walton (2018-19)

Frank Vogel (2019-22)

Darvin Ham (2022-24)

Word on the street is that the Lakers’ priority target is Tyronn Lue, who won the 2016 NBA championship with James in Cleveland and has been praised by LeBron on several occasions. However, Lue said he’s happy with the Clippers, who have him under contract for next season and are reportedly planning to offer him an extension.