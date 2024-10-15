Where to watch Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Toronto Raptors face Boston Celtics in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, giving fans an early look at both teams as they gear up for the new season. USA viewers can tune in live through various streaming options to catch all the action from this interesting matchup.

[Watch Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s a game that promises to be an electrifying, especially after their recent encounter. Just a few days ago, the Celtics secured a narrow 115-111 victory, marking their fourth consecutive win in the preseason. This undefeated streak has solidified Boston’s status as strong contenders for the championship this year, showcasing their depth and talent on the court.

However, the Raptors have shown they are no slouches, delivering an impressive performance against the defending champions. As they prepare for this rematch, Toronto are eager to exact revenge and refine their game before the regular season kicks off. With both teams eager to assert their dominance, fans can expect a thrilling showdown filled with intensity and skill.

When will the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics match be played?

Toronto Raptors play against Boston Celtics this Tuesday, October 15, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

D.J. Carton of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball against Anton Watson of the Boston Celtics – China Wong/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics live in the USA on Fubo (free trial).