Blackhawks star Tyler Bertuzzi drops harsh admission about Connor Bedard, teammates after loss vs Maple Leafs

The Chicago Blackhawks lost their third game in a row (second since the NHL resumed after the 4 Nations break) after falling 5-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Chicago. Following the disappointing defeat, star Tyler Bertuzzi made a stern statement about the chemistry with Connor Bedard and the rest of the team.

Chicago’s 2024-25 NHL season has been nothing short of a disaster, with the team stuck at the bottom of the standings and showing no signs of growth throughout the year.

Bedard and Bertuzzi have had their fair share of highs and lows during the campaign, but they haven’t been enough to help the organization take the next step in their rebuild—the stage where they are a competitive team night in and night out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the two showcased good chemistry when playing together (mostly on the power play), they have been split up recently, and the team’s production has been affected as a result. After the defeat to his former team, the Maple Leafs, Bertuzzi shared a sincere message about the Hawks’ performance.

Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at the United Center on January 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

‘‘It comes within. We’ve just got to be more on the same page,” Bertuzzi admitted, per Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ve got to talk more to each other. We’ve got to be more in sync. Just weren’t ready, just slow, not connected. We’ve gotta be better.’’

Advertisement

see also Blackhawks forward Craig Smith drops stern message to Connor Bedard, rest of the team after loss to Blue Jackets

Groundhog Day

It seems the Blackhawks have been playing the same game over and over during the NHL season, committing the same mistakes and squandering leads due to big collapses in short time frames.

Advertisement

For the third straight game, Chicago allowed 5+ goals. Losing eight of their last ten games, the Blackhawks’ morale is at an all-time low, and interim head coach Anders Sorensen’s attempts to rally the group and lift their spirits have not been fruitful.

Message from Teravainen

Forward Teuvo Teravainen didn’t mince words when sending a message to his teammates following the deflating loss to Toronto at United Center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks walks to the dressing room prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on November 16, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“It’s disappointing after a break,” Teravainen stated, via NHL.com. “Need to come back and play some good hockey. Just a couple tough losses, back-to-back games. Just got to learn, see some video and get better.”

Advertisement

see also Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

Up next, the Blackhawks will travel west to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Hockey Club in their second all-time meeting. The first encounter took place during this season’s opener, marking the inaugural game for the franchise in The Beehive State.