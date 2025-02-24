Trending topics:
NHL News: Patrick Kane loses a teammate as Red Wings trade him to the Ducks for future considerations

The Red Wings made the decision to remove a teammate of Patrick Kane from the roster and send him directly to the Anaheim Ducks in a trade that did not raise criticism and can be considered a relief for the team.

By Richard Tovar

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on during warmup prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 2, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The Detroit Red Wings are making some adjustments as the NHL Playoffs approach, and it is likely they will be competing in the postseason. One of these adjustments was the recent trade of a goalie who has known Patrick Kane since 2023 and will now be part of the Ducks.

According to information released by the Red Wings, Kane’s teammate who was traded is Ville Husso. He was sent to Anaheim in exchange for future considerations, which are expected to benefit the team eventually by bringing in a couple of players to bolster their offense, currently ranked 16th out of 32 in the league.

Ville Husso’s last game as a goalie for the Red Wings was on January 14th against San Jose, where the team suffered a 6-3 loss. The Red Wings have had a mixed performance in their last 16 games, securing 9 wins and facing 7 losses. Notable victories include triumphs over Seattle, Florida, Montreal, Tampa Bay, and Anaheim.

The Red Wings are currently in the second NHL wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 61 points. They are fiercely competing to secure a playoff berth, facing tough competition from teams like the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets1.

Ville Husso #35 of the Detroit Red Wings

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 25: Ville Husso #35 of the Detroit Red Wings tends the net against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ville Husso experience as goalie

Husso began his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues before joining the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022-23 season. During his time with the Red Wings, Husso played 84 games over three seasons, recording a save percentage of .892 and a goals-against average of 3.26. Despite facing challenges, including a high number of goals against, Husso contributed to the team’s efforts with 10 shutouts and 7.7 goalie point shares.

Red Wings remaining goalies

After Ville Husso’s trade to the Anaheim Ducks, the Detroit Red Wings’ remaining goalies are Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon, and Sebastian Cossa. Talbot has played 37 games, securing 29 wins with a save percentage of .905. Lyon has participated in 32 games, achieving 20 wins and a save percentage of .902. Cossa, the youngest of the trio, has played 22 games with a save percentage of .857. The team is relying on these goalies to maintain their competitive edge as they push for a playoff spot.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

