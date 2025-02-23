Blackhawks star Connor Bedard sets record straight on Team Canada’s win over Team USA

The NHL‘s in-season, best-on-best Four Nations Face-Off was the talk of the town over the last week, with the rivalry between Team Canada and Team USA reaching new heights. The Canadians had the last laugh, defeating the Americans to crown themselves champions. However, Canadian standout Connor Bedard set the record straight about the victory as his Chicago Blackhawks remain focused on the regular season.

Chicago resumed their 2024-25 NHL season in the same tune as before the break—a disappointing, yet unsurprising outcome for fans in the Windy City. The Hawks lost in horrible fashion to the Blue Jackets, by a score of 5-1.

Righting the sinking ship in Chi-Town is at the top of Bedard’s to-do list, but he has yet to see any fruits from his efforts. The Blackhawks remain at the league’s rock bottom, having lost eight of their last ten outings.

There is little to no reason for jubilation in Chicago, and not even Team Canada’s epic triumph over the USA could lift Bedard’s spirits. When asked about the game, and the 4 Nations tournament itself, Bedard voiced an honest message.

Connor Bedard speaks to the media after being selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I was excited to see them win, but I’m not jumping up and down. I guess I’m smiling,” Bedard said, via Sportsnet. “I think anyone gets a little fired up watching when you’re seeing the rivalry. I was excited when they won in OT, but just so fun to watch.”

Growing the game

The 4 Nations was a home-run hit for the NHL and its commissioner, Gary Bettman. The level of competition drew in thousands of new fans and generated much buzz as Canada and the USA went head-to-head in marquee matchups. Bedard acknowledged the incredible benefits this tournament had for the sport and how the rivalry along the 49th parallel grew as well.

“You watch those games and just how close it is… I think if there’s a best-of-seven series, it’s probably going to Game 7, to overtime,” Bedard added. “It’s good for the sport, just how competitive a lot of countries are, and obviously, that’s a big rivalry that’s in a really good place right now.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on October 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

“To think that there’s going to be the Olympics next year, too, it’ll be even more ramped up. So, it’s going to be pretty cool that we get that best-on-best back.“

Bedard wants in

With the 2026 Winter Olympics looming in the horizon, Bedard made it clear he intends to represent the Maple Leaf during the prestigious tournament taking place in February 2026.

“If you ask anyone, they obviously want to be (on the team),” Blackhawks star Connor Bedard admitted. “If anyone gets that opportunity, they’d be over the moon, and obviously, I would be myself. But I haven’t put too much thought into it. Just focus on being here and playing as well as I possibly can.”