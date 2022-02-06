Windy City Bulls take on Westchester Knicks at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgefort for the 2021-22 NBA G LEAGUE regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Windy City Bulls vs Westchester Knicks: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 NBA G LEAGUE

Windy City Bulls and Westchester Knicks meet in the 2021-22 NBA G LEAGUE regular season. This game will take place at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgefort. The visitors want to repeat the same feat of a couple of days ago. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Bulls are having a poor season in the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference with a negative record of 6-7. Also the Bulls are lousy on the road with a negative record of 2-5, but on February 4, 2022 the Bulls won against the Knicks 107-90.

The Knicks' leader is Miles Mcbride scoring an average of 28.7 points per game this season, but the team has a losing record in the regular season at 4-7 overall. During the Showcase Cup the team could barely win 5 of 14 games.

Windy City Bulls vs Westchester Knicks: Date

Windy City Bulls and Westchester Knicks play for the 2021-22 NBA G LEAGUE on Sunday, February 6 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgefort. The home team knows that it will be difficult to win against a team that recently defeated them, but the visitors' offense is slightly inferior.

Windy City Bulls vs Westchester Knicks: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Windy City Bulls vs Westchester Knicks at the 2021-22 NBA G LEAGUE

This game for the 2021-22 NBA G LEAGUE regular season, Windy City Bulls and Westchester Knicks at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgefort on Sunday, February 6, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NBAGLeague.com, MSG.

