The Miami Heat have been keeping tabs on Damian Lillard for quite a while now. However, it doesn’t seem like the Portland Trail Blazers will ever agree to trade him to his preferred destination.

The league even sent a memo about a potential Lillard trade to South Beach. The Heat will need to one-up their offer for the multi-time All-Star, but it seems unlikely at this point.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NBA staff put together a trade idea to try and revamp their roster. In this scenario, they’d trade for Utah Jazz’s rising star, Lauri Markkanen.

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Trade For Lauri Markkanen

(via Bleacher Report)

“Miami Heat Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz Receive: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, 2024 first-round pick* (top-one protection), 2028 first-round pick (top-three protection)

Markkanen is an out-there target. The Jazz haven’t given any inclination they’d move him. That tracks. He is only 26, just earned an All-Star selection and has two years left on his deal at the bargain rate of $35.3 million.

There is still value in exploring sell-high scenarios. Utah is building for years down the line, not just the next two or three. (…) He can fill the frontcourt spot next to Bam Adebayo or absorb minutes at the 3, and his offense is a unique hybrid of one part self-sustaining, two parts play-finishing around his surroundings.

Three firsts is a huge price to pay, but Markkanen’s worth it. The Heat are also keeping Tyler Herro and getting out of Robinson’s deal (three years, $57.5 million)—which doesn’t look so bad this side of the 2023 playoffs but is also miles from asset territory.”

Of course, this is just an idea, and it doesn’t mean this is going to happen. Then again, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that the Heat could eventually move on from the Lillard saga and explore different avenues to bolster their roster.