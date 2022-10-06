Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will begin with an interesting match between Colts and Broncos. But Indianapolis has a secret weapon prepared for Denver that the ones from Colorado misses a lot.

In the beginning of the season, the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) are having a rough time to get the wins. Now with Matt Ryan in control of the offense, the hopes are high for them to finally succeed in the AFC South.

But things will be complicated for them in Week 5. They will face the Broncos, which are not in the best moment, but they are still a frightening team. Although Denver seems to be the favorite team for this TNF, Indianapolis has something big prepared for them that they might not know about.

Indianapolis Colts elevate Phillip Lindsey from practice squad to face the Broncos

With Jonathan Taylor ruled out due to an ankle injury, Indianapolis decided to use Nyheim Hines as RB1 against Denver. His place will be filled by Phillip Lindsey, who will be elevated from practice squad to face his former team.

With Jonathan Taylor ruled out due to an ankle injury, Indianapolis decided to use Nyheim Hines as RB1 against Denver. His place will be filled by Phillip Lindsey, who will be elevated from practice squad to face his former team.

Of course Lindsey is not expected to lead Indianapolis in rushing yards, but with his RB1 injured, they needed a backup for Hines. After a good start with the Broncos, where he ran for over 1,000 yards in two seasons, in the last two campaigns he has only 751 yards combined.

Denver will face its former running back in a moment when they could've used him a lot. With Javonte Williams done for the year, the Broncos will use Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the backfield. They have not been in the best shape this season, so the team signed an experienced player like Latavius Murray in case of any emergency.