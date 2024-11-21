Inter Miami player gets real on Lionel Messi’s high standards: ‘With him, it's unacceptable’

Lionel Messi has been the undisputed leader of Inter Miami since his arrival in the summer of 2023. His presence has elevated the team's performance in MLS, setting new standards for excellence. Now, one of his teammates highlighted the Argentine star’s competitive spirit.

Inter Miami, a club with less than a decade of history, has experienced both the highs and lows of professional soccer. Until mid-2023, they were one of the weaker sides in MLS, struggling to generate excitement among fans. However, everything changed with Lionel Messi’s arrival, a year and a half ago. Since then, the Herons have transformed into one of the league’s most competitive teams. Now, a player of the team has shed light on what it’s like to share the pitch with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“He’s demanding,” Julian Gressel, Inter Miami midfielder, said of Messi during an interview with Major League Journeymen. “We’re talking about the most decorated player in the history of the game. He’s won everywhere he’s been—not just for one season, but consistently throughout his entire career.”

“With him, it’s unacceptable to tie a game,” Gressel added. He elaborated: “As a teammate, you have to get accustomed to that.” And then the German player shared an anecdote from his early days alongside Messi to illustrate what it’s like to be the Argentine star’s day-to-day partner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We tied a game early in the year and I remember him being really really upset in the locker room. And he’s like ‘we shouldn’t tie’ we can’t tie,’ and even Tata (coach Gerardo Martino) was trying to calm him down,” recalled Julian. “He’s aura is that.”

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 and Julian Gressel #24 of Inter Miami celebrate after a goal during the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

The two sides of Messi

Gressel also highlighted how Messi’s mentality is mirrored by fellow Inter Miami stars and former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. “You pair that with three other guys around him that have done similar things, on national and international level… They’re expecting here the same,” Gressel explained.

Advertisement

Despite his relentless competitive nature, Messi also brings a lighter side to the locker room. “At the same time, he’s great to talk to and joke with,” Gressel shared. “Some training sessions are quite loose and fun, and he’s engaging. I talked to him a bunch about celebrations for example, about those Avengers celebrations. You can approach him with those kind of things and have a laugh with him.”

“You can talk to him about different things… But at the same time, when it comes to the game and being serious, it’s go time. And if you’re not doing your part, you’re getting it,” Julian Gressel explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bad news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami face complaint over FIFA Club World Cup inclusion

What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?

Following Inter Miami’s elimination from the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs against Atlanta United and Messi’s final appearances of the year with Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers, the star forward has no official commitments for the remainder of 2024.

Inter Miami will return to training on January 10 under a new head coach, replacing Gerardo Martino. The team’s early sessions will focus on fitness, with plans for preseason friendlies likely involving trips to Asia and South America.

Advertisement

The Herons’ first official match of 2025 is scheduled for the weekend of February 22, when the MLS regular season kicks off. In addition to league play, Inter Miami will compete in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, setting the stage for another busy year under Messi’s leadership.