NFL News: Eagles' Jalen Hurts may lose key weapon ahead of game vs Matthew Stafford's Rams

Jalen Hurts could lose an important player for the Philadelphia Eagles in a key matchup against Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles are proving to be a contender in the race to reach the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL season. With Jalen Hurts in great shape, they will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, who are fighting to lead the NFC West, led by Matthew Stafford. In this intense matchup, an important weapon will be unavailable for Nick Sirianni’s team

The quarterback duel between Hurts and Stafford promises to be a high-flying encounter on Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles. The Eagles will be looking to spread their wings and make it seven wins in a row. To do so, they will need to put doubts to rest and count on a key weapon on offence.

Hurts’ key teammate who could miss the game against the Rams is none other than wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury for several weeks and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis to see if he can play on Sunday.

Smith missed Wednesday’s training session and remained out of Thursday’s practice. However, his absences from workouts are not an indication that he necessarily won’t be able to play over the weekend, as he was also sidelined for practice before taking the field against the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

Smith’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Smith has missed one game this season, in which he caught 41 passes for 516 yards and scored four touchdowns in the nine games he has played. His presence is critical to Eagles quarterback Hurts’ throws, as he finds the 26-year-old receiver to be a consistent target. Friday’s practice will be crucial in determining whether he will ultimately be on the field Sunday against the Rams.

Hurts’ outstanding level for the Eagles

Hurts has had perfect attendance this season, with the Eagles positioning themselves as contenders to go far in the playoffs. The Philadelphia franchise quarterback has completed 182 passes for 2197 yards and contributed 12 touchdowns, while being intercepted five times.