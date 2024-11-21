Where to watch Tijuana vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tijuana will take on Club America in the first round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Liga MX is gearing up for a thrilling Play-in showdown between Club America and Tijuana, with both teams vying for a coveted quarterfinal spot. America enter the match as the slight favorite after an impressive late-season surge, overcoming a slow start to nearly crack the top six.

On the other hand, Tijuana, known for their consistency and strength throughout the tournament, will look to spoil America’s playoff aspirations. With a solid defense and a potent attack, Tijuana are more than capable of pulling off an upset, making this Play-in clash one of the most highly anticipated in Liga MX.

When will the Tijuana vs Club America match be played?

Tijuana will face Club America for the first round of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Play-in this Thursday, November 21. The action is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Jesus Gomez of Tijuana – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Tijuana vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Club America in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Tijuana and Club America will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: TUDN.