Dallas is probably going to enter the Playoffs this year, but it is not enough for them. Now, the Cowboys are looking to sign a top player that could increase their odds of arriving to the Super Bowl quite a lot.

AFC East is very competitive this year. The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 after nine games, but Dallas is not very far from them with a 6-2. As the Cowboys still want to win the Division, they are targeting a top player to sign him as soon as possible to help them with the mission.

Odell Beckham Jr. is under Cowboys' radar to get a new WR for Dak Prescott

As today, Odell Beckham Jr. is probably the best wide receiver available in the free agency. He has worked to recover from its torn ACL and reports say that he will be available before November ends.

Multiple teams have contacted OBJ to include him in their squad, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Buccaneers, Bills and even the Packers have been included in the rumors, but now there's a new candidate to sign the wide receiver.

According to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Cowboys are now staying near Odell Beckham Jr. to sign a new wide receiver for Dak Prescott.

Of course everybody wants a top wide receiver, but it won't be easy to get him. Odell wants, as he did last year, to land in a Super Bowl contendant. Dallas is on pace enter the Playoffs through the Wild Card round, so that might be a reason why OBJ decides to go somewhere else.

During the trade deadline, Dallas reportedly tried to make a move for Texans WR Brandin Cooks, but couldn't agree with Houston. Odell Beckham Jr. would join CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in what would be a very dominant roster in the league.