McVay is the man behind the entire team that was built specifically to win Super Bowl 56. The Rams' hunger for revenge was fueled by McVay from the start of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Sean McVay is the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, champions of Super Bowl 56, they won against the Cincinnati Bengals in what was a tough victory full of flaws but in the end the victory went to the team with the best roster.

McVay is an experienced guy, it wasn't the first time he led the Rams to a Super Bowl, as McVay lost in a big game against the New England Patriots in 2018 in what was a highly defensive game from the start where the Rams barely scored 3 points and Brady's Patriots 13 points.

Since his head coaching debut with the Rams, McVay has played in four postseasons and missed the 2019 playoffs with the 3rd spot in NFC West. So far McVay's postseason record is positive at 7-3,700 overall.

Who is the wife of Sean McVay?

McVay is not married yet, but he has lived with his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn for about six years and they met during his time with the Washington Commanders. Khomyn is originally from Ukraine.

Who is the family of Sean McVay?

McVay's family is originally from Ohio, specifically from the city of Dayton where he grew up until he was six years old. McVay is part of a family closely related to the NFL, his father was a football player, but McVay's grandfather is the legend of the family since his grandfather, John McVay, was head coach in college, also HC for the Giants and finally the general manager of the 49ers. McVay's grandfather won five Super Bowl rings with the 49ers.

What was Sean McVay's first NFL team?

McVay's first steps in the NFL were with the Buccaneers in 2008, after a short time with the Bucs McVay worked for a year with the Florida Tuskers of the UFL, on both teams under Jon and Jay Gruden respectively.

McVay's second phase in the NFL was in 2010 with the Redskins (Commanders), this time under the tutelage of a legend among head coaches like Mike Shanahan. During his time with the Redskins McVay was assistant tight ends coach and four years later in 2014, McVay got the job of offensive coordinator under new HC Jay Gruden.

What college did Sean McVay attend?

Miami University in Oxford, Ohio was where he played for three seasons as a wide receiver but he never turned pro. His best season was in 2006 with 20 receptions for 198 yards, 9.9 yards per attempt, but no touchdowns.

What is the Sean McVay Effect?

McVay is directly tied to a new fad in the NFL where teams are looking to hire young head coaches with little experience but a highly offensive approach. This is known as “The Sean McVay Effect”, but not only because McVay is young, but because of his good results with the Rams in such a short time.

