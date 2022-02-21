Sony Michel is an experienced running back, he is a champion that some considered was going into decline after his career with the Patriots, but now he has another ring to tell everyone that he still has a lot to give.

The Los Angeles Rams used Sony Michel during the entire 2021-22 NFL season, including regular season games and playoffs, in a total of 17 games where he played seven games as a starter. Michel joined the Rams after three seasons with the Patriots, three good seasons where he scored a total of 14 rushing touchdowns and 2,292 rushing yards in New England.

The last season with the Patriots was difficult for Michel, during the 2020 season in New England he suffered a couple of injuries that cut most of the season for him, plus Michel was on the covid-list for a couple of weeks.

Michel joined to the Rams thanks to the Patriots trading him for a couple of picks for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Rams had Henderson as their other running back but Michel was dominant from his first day with the Rams.

Who is the wife of Sony Michel?

Michel is not married but he has a girlfriend, she is Anise Davis, they have some time together as a couple but there are few details about their relationship. Michel made the relationship public through his social media accounts.

Where is the Sony Michel Family from?

Sony Michel's parents are originally from Haiti, they lived for a time in Florida where Michel attended the American Heritage School. Michel has an older sister named Lamise who was born in Haiti and an older brother, Marken Michel, who also plays in the NFL with the Commanders.

How many touchdowns did Sony Michel score with the Rams in his first season?

Michel had a strong first season with the Rams, not only for winning Super Bowl 56, but for being a dominant running back with 845 rushing yards, 4.1 yards per attempt, 208 rushing attempts and 4 touchdowns. He had one less touchdown than Henderson, the Rams' other RB, but Henderson rushed for 688 yards only.

How many Super Bowl rings does Sony Michel have?

Two rings, the first ring that Michel won in a Super Bowl was with the Patriots in 2018 in what was his debut with the team and his first career high of 931 rushing yards. The second ring he won was with the Rams during Super Bowl LVI in California.