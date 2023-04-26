There are a lot of young players that see the 2023 NFL Draft as their goal, and Thursday will mark that for some of them. However, teams can find their next stars in three different days. Check out how many rounds the NFL Draft has.

The most important event regarding building a roster is undoubtedly the NFL Draft. Every franchise will try to find their talented rookies to start constructing a championship-caliber team. They could be after their quarterback of the future, a difference maker on defense, or cover other needs they might have.

But not everything ends in just one round. History has plenty of examples that show later picks can’t be dismissed. The top story is obviously Tom Brady, drafted out of Michigan by the New England Patriots in 2000 with just the 199th overall pick. Although there are other high-profile cases that could be included.

Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, or 49ers’ George Kittle are a few gems that ended up being at the top of their position in the NFL. Those steals are also something that adds a ton of fun to the draft when looking back. Like what happened last year with the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs finding RB Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round.

How many rounds does the NFL Draft have?

The focus usually goes to the early-round picks for all the attention they generate from fans, media, and the teams. Quarterbacks like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud could become cornerstones in the future for some teams, but there will also be players capable of contributing later.

The NFL Draft has seven rounds. There will be a total of 259 picks made in three days, with the Houston Texans scheduled to have the last compensatory pick available. Round 1 will be done exclusively on Thursday, rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, and rounds 3-7 will take place on Saturday.