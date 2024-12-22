Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Buffalo Bills will face off against New England Patriots in what will be a Week 16 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Buffalo Bills, sitting at an impressive 11-3 record, are looking to secure their 12th win of the season as they aim for a high playoff seed. One of the top teams in the league, the Bills are focused on maintaining momentum heading into the postseason.

On the other hand, the New England Patriots, at 3-11, are already shifting their focus to next year, but a win over one of the league’s best would provide a much-needed boost for their fans. The Patriots will be motivated to play spoiler and end their season on a high note.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots match be played?

Buffalo Bills play against New England Patriots in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

New England Patriots defensive back Brenden Schooler – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on CBS.